Rochester residential research study shows growing downtown population

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Downtown Alliance and Destination Medical Center learned in a residential research study that downtown Rochester's population grew at some of the fastest rates in the region over the last 10 years.
The Rochester region’s rate of population growth over the decade from 2010 to 2020 was near 13%.
Downtown Rochester is on a clear growth trajectory in terms of housing development and population growth.
Based on recent trends, projections of future growth over the next five years seem likely to be realized.
A growing downtown population will strengthen the consumer base for downtown businesses, and add to the vibrancy of downtown.
The most recent release of the American Community Survey data is from the five year period from 2015 to 2019.
More information about the resident research study can be found on RDA’s website.