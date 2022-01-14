 Skip to main content
...Winter Storm Continues through Early Saturday Morning...

.Moderate to heavy snow will continue in central and southern
Iowa through the late evening hours. Widespread amounts of 6 to 10
inches of snow are expected across most of the area. The far
south and southwest may see slightly less snow due to the warmer
air that held on there earlier in the afternoon. Winds will
increase to 15 to 30 mph with gusts over 35 mph until sunrise.
The winds combined with the snow will result in one half mile or
less visibility at times with pockets of blowing and drifting snow
in both urban and rural areas. Travel will remain poor through at
least mid-morning Saturday.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 11 inches
with the heavier totals over central to northwest Iowa. Lighter
amounts in the northeast.

* WHERE...Central and north central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow later
today and tonight could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 5 1 1 app or
dial 5 1 1.

&&

Rochester residential research study shows growing downtown population

  • Updated
  • 0

One study plans to benefit the downtown business community and other downtown stakeholders.

 

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Downtown Alliance and Destination Medical Center learned in a residential research study that downtown Rochester's population grew at some of the fastest rates in the region over the last 10 years.

The Rochester region’s rate of population growth over the decade from 2010 to 2020 was near 13%. 

Downtown Rochester is on a clear growth trajectory in terms of housing development and population growth.

Based on recent trends, projections of future growth over the next five years seem likely to be realized. 

A growing downtown population will strengthen the consumer base for downtown businesses, and add to the vibrancy of downtown. 

The most recent release of the American Community Survey data is from the five year period from 2015 to 2019.

More information about the resident research study can be found on RDA’s website.

 

