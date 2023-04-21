Rochester Records to celebrate Record Store Day on Saturday

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Saturday is Record Store Day, a time to celebrate and support local, independent record stores.
Tomorrow morning, Rochester Records will be opening its doors early with a stockpile of records ordered just for this occasion.
On record store day, shops offer unique pressings like special edition albums with alternate versions of fan-favorite tracks.
Doors will be opening at 8 am and the event will feature over 900 records that are fresh in stock, with many that are as rare as having only a few copies.
"There's a line here at least by seven, some years it's been overnight," said Rochester Records owner Huss Esmailzadeh. "Last year with the Taylor Swift small album, I had lots of people just waiting for that - and they're so limited that only three people got them."
After opening in 2016, Esmailzadeh first started hosting Record Store Day in 2018, and has had remarkable turnouts year after year.
Special guest musician Ron Keel will be there for meet and greets and vinyl signing as well.
For more information, visit the Rochester Records website.