Rochester receives Cultural Diversity Award from National League of Cities

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Rochester has been named a winner of the 2022 Cultural Diversity Award by the National League of Cities (NLC).
“It is such an honor to see our City teammates, co-designers, community partners and supportive community members recognized for their work in the diversity, equity and inclusions space,” says Mayor Kim Norton. “There is plenty more work to be done, and this recognition serves as motivation to keep going.”
Rochester is one of only four cities in the United States selected for the 2022 award. It got the top prize in the 50,001 – 200,000 population category for its program “Equity In the Built Environment; Establishing Career Pathways for BIPOC Women.”
“Despite the challenges that communities continue to face today, local leaders remain deeply committed to diversity, innovation, access and inclusivity to the benefit of all their residents,” says NLC President and Mayor of Union City, GA, Vince Williams. “The National League of Cities is proud to recognize the winners of this year’s 2022 Cultural Diversity Awards and celebrate these programs aimed at fulfilling the promise of America’s cities, towns and villages.”