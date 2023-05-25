Rochester ready to open its public beaches and pool

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Public pools, beaches, and splash pads are opening for the summer in Rochester.
The city’s Parks & Recreation Department says Foster-Arend Beach and Cascade Lake Beach will open for the season on Saturday. Silver Lake Pool is scheduled to open on June 3 and Lincolnshire Splash Pad will open soon after the Memorial Day Weekend.
Soldiers Field Memorial Pool will be closed for the 2023 season, as it will be under construction and is planned to reopen as a fully renovated aquatics facility for the 2024 season.
Daily fees for pools will be:
· Youth (2-17) - $5.00
· Adult (18+) - $6.00
· Under Age 2 - FREE
The Parks & Recreation Department says there is also an option to purchase 10 youth/adult tickets for a cost of $40.00. A season pass, which can be purchased via the Rochester Swim Club website, is $50 for an individual or $200 for a family.