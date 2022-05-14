Rochester rallies for reproductive rights in 'Bans Off Our Bodies' march

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Supporters of abortion rights are taking to the streets nationwide as the supreme court considers striking down its landmark Roe v. Wade ruling.
Dozens of peaceful protesters gathered here at the Olmsted County Government Center Saturday morning waving signs and chanting “My body, my choice,” in a continuing fight for reproductive rights.
This comes after a leaked majority draft opinion by the supreme court revealed justices could overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that establishes a pregnant woman's constitutional right to have an abortion.
Activists rallied against the prospect of leaving control up to states which could see over 26 of them ban abortion altogether.
Organizer of Rochester for Reproductive Rights, Rachel Meyer, wants to show support for those who want control over their bodies.
“Especially in a reproductive sense where we shouldn't be forced into something like that, if we don't want to. Especially when we have the resources and healthcare to do so.”
Rallygoer Mackenzie Whalen, says they know several victims of sexual assault and it's important women like them have a choice if they become pregnant.
“I can't imagine being forced to bring have a child if you're not ready to bring a child into the world that can't protect them can't care for them,” says Whalen.
This is the second Rochester for Reproductive Rights march held in the Med City over the past year.
The supreme court emphasizes the leaked draft opinion does not represent the final position of any justice. The court could make a ruling as soon as next month.