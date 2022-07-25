Rochester Public Utilities still cleaning up from Saturday's storm

ROCHESTER, Minn. The clean up from Saturday's storm continues.
That storm knocked down trees and a damaged power poles around Rochester and several other nearby communities.
On Monday, RPU replaced a pole damaged from the storm off of 20th St NW. RPU experts believe the pole didn't get through the storm undamaged because of the large number of lines on it and its location.
The pole is surrounded by trees.
Quite a few tree branches fell on it causing the necessary replacement.
But this ended up being the only pole in the neighborhood that needed to be replaced by utility crews.
"During storm restoration, after storm setting poles, any work the line crew does, it's all about safety. It's not speed. They're not pushing to get done by a certain time, they want safety," says RPU Communications Coordinator Tony Benson.
Everyone who lost power from the storm had it restored on Sunday.