Rochester Public Utilities shares tips to keep your energy bill down during the heat

ROCHESTER, Minn.-With the heat this week, many residents may see a spike in their energy bill. Rochester Public Utilities shared some tips with KIMT News 3 about keeping the energy bill down during hot days.
RPU communications coordinator Tony Benson says, “Big thing is, understanding how to use your air conditioner you don't necessarily need to have it super cold for it to be comfortable within your home, adjusting just a couple degrees can certainly save you some energy and still be comfortable.”
Some other tips he shared were to use ceiling fans or fans in general if you have them, turning the AC off when you leave for work, keeping the blinds closed during peak hours of the day, setting the AC to 75 or 78 degrees Fahrenheit, and cracking a window in your home.
RPU says that if you want to monitor your energy use, having a smart thermostat will help you manage your energy.