...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values near 100 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa,
southeast Minnesota and central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Rochester Public Utilities shares tips to keep your energy bill down during the heat

Many of us are turning up the air conditioning this week but that doesn't mean we have to break the bank.

ROCHESTER, Minn.-With the heat this week, many residents may see a spike in their energy bill. Rochester Public Utilities shared some tips with KIMT News 3 about keeping the energy bill down during hot days.

RPU communications coordinator Tony Benson says, “Big thing is, understanding how to use your air conditioner you don't necessarily need to have it super cold for it to be comfortable within your home, adjusting just a couple degrees can certainly save you some energy and still be comfortable.”

Some other tips he shared were to use ceiling fans or fans in general if you have them, turning the AC off when you leave for work, keeping the blinds closed during peak hours of the day, setting the AC to 75 or 78 degrees Fahrenheit, and cracking a window in your home.

RPU says that if you want to monitor your energy use, having a smart thermostat will help you manage your energy.

 

