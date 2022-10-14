Rochester Public Utilities line workers return from Florida amid Hurricane Ian

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Line workers at Rochester Public Utilities have returned from Florida after a heroic journey to bring electricity to thousands of residents.
Hurricane Ian has wreaked havoc on Florida, causing immense damage to critical infrastructure, including power lines.
In an effort to provide aid to thousands of Florida residents that have been left without power, six courageous RPU line workers spent over a week bringing power back to over 10,000 people.
The community response was one of gratitude and respect for these workers, providing them with resources to get the job done like food and water.
"We weren't there more than an hour and a half and we had four pizzas delivered, a box of brownies, and a case of water from three different people," said RPU line worker Tom St Marie.
The generosity of the workers did not go unnoticed by the community, and the line workers appreciated what the residents offered.
"It kind of spoke for itself when people would see you in a neighborhood or an area, we had people bringing out sandwiches constantly and beverages so, just to see that and witness that was pretty special," St Marie said.
The devastation caused by Hurricane Ian is still impacting much of Florida and surrounding states, and these workers stepped up to the plate and helped save many lives by restoring one of the most essential resources communities rely on.