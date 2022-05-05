Rochester Public Transit working on five year plan to improve service

ROCHESTER, Minn.- From extending service to adding new routes, Rochester Public Transit is looking to improve service in The Med City. It's looking ahead and mapping out their five year plan.
Some of the ideas the transit service is looking to pursue include extending weekend evening service and getting rid of separate routes for evenings, weekends, and holidays.
RPT is also looking to bring back cross town routes which connects bus stops from the east side of Rochester to the west and from the north side of town to the south side of town.
According to Nick Lemmer with RPT they're analyzing data about how and when riders use the buses and they're trying to meet those needs in the future.
"These changes that we're proposing both to extending routes into the evenings and introducing cross town routes and exploring a whole different service with microtransit are really some new sorts of service that will interest and attract new riders."
Lemmer says RPT is also looking to add microtransit to the five year plan. Microtransit will serve less densely populated areas of the city with on-demand transit service. Riders could use an app to have a bus pick them up.
The transit service is getting feedback from riders through a survey. It plans to share the results with the city council this summer. Anyone interested in taking it can click here. It's also having an open house on May 12 a the Chateau Theater to chat with the community more about its five year plan.