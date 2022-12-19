Rochester Public Transit to begin pilot testing new smartphone app

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Public Transit is looking for volunteers to participate in a pilot test of a mobile application it is currently exploring.
RPT MobileFare is a proposed smartphone app that would allow for an enhanced experience for commuters.
Currently, DoubleMap is an app offered as a way to track bus routes in real-time.
Now, RPT is innovating even more with the prospect of an app that will allow you to pay for fares on your phone, for instance.
"Basically, it will be an app for smartphones where people can purchase their transit fares, and they can also scan them using a QR code that they can scan onto our fare boxes," shared Bradley Bobbitt, transit project manager at RPT.
Another exciting component of the app would include trip planning.
For this pilot test to best reflect the community, there is a need for volunteers that use public transit currently to try the app out.
These can include students, workers, or anyone that currently uses RPT services for commuting.
If you're interested in participating in the study, click here.