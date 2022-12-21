Rochester Public Transit offers shelter from the cold

ROCHESTER, Minn. – In response to expected blizzard conditions and life-threatening cold, Rochester Public Transit (RPT) will re-activate its fare-free “Warm Place to Be” program.
From Thursday through Saturday, anyone caught outside in a dangerous situation can simply notify an RPT driver that they need to escape the cold and warm up, and no fare will be charged to board the bus. RPT says most of its routes start and end in the downtown area, running in 30-minute intervals in the peak times and 60-minute intervals otherwise, and those taking advantage of this emergency program should take care not to find themselves stranded a long way from home.
Emergency management officials are reminding people of the risk in sub-zero temperatures. The human body can begin to lose heat faster than it can be produced which can lead to serious health problems. When the weather is extremely cold, officials say you should try to stay indoors and if you must go outside, dress properly and know who is at high risk for hypothermia or frostbite.