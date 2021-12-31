Rochester Public Transit offering 'A Warm Place to Be' during dangerous cold this weekend

Weather Alert

...Significant Storm and Cold to Impact Area New Year's Day... .Continued freezing drizzle will lead to icy spots on roads and walking surfaces this evening. A brief lull is expected overnight before a significant storm system with the potential for moderate to heavy snow over portions of central and southern Iowa will impact the area New Year's Day. The combination of strong north winds and a dry, more powdery snow will cause blowing and drifting snow and potentially significant travel problems in the areas affected. Also, temperatures and wind chills through most of the event will be quite cold and with sub-zero wind chills expected by early Saturday through Saturday night when the coldest air of the season moves into Iowa. Dangerous wind chill values are expected across northern Iowa. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT CST SATURDAY NIGHT... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, freezing drizzle. Light ice accumulations creating icy conditions. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central Iowa. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to midnight CST Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&