Rochester Public Transit offering 'A Warm Place to Be' during dangerous cold this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. - In response to extreme cold conditions this weekend Rochester Public Transit is implementing free bus fare for those who need to escape the cold.
The National Weather Service is issuing a wind chill advisory for our area Friday at midnight through noon Saturday, with wind chill values expected at or below -20 degrees during that time.
Starting Friday evening through Sunday, those caught outside in a dangerous situation can simply notify an RPT driver that they need to escape the cold and warm up - and no fare will be charged to board the bus.
Most RPT weekend routes start and end in downtown Rochester, running in 60-minute intervals.