Rochester Public Transit five-year plan being finalized

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Public Transit is finalizing its five-year development plan for city-wide operations.
Public transit leaders presented the latest ideas for the city's public transportation in Rochester on Wednesday.
Some of the future plans include expanded routes and new routes, as well as extended hours of service during the week and weekends.
Other plans for the next several years include upgrading equipment and technology, like putting more electric buses into service.
Also, there is a plan to reduce the number of bus transfers that riders are currently required to undergo due to the current route structure.
"We're proposing taking a few of our routes that serve as the best anchors, so think of common places for shopping, employment, basically common destinations, and connecting them on their ends so they would be through-routes," said Bradley Bobbit, transit projects manager for the city of Rochester.
"One of the pieces of feedback that we've heard is folks want to reduce the need for transfers, and this is one way to do that," Bobbit said.
After review, Rochester City Council will make a final vote on the transit plan in November.
