Rochester Public Transit electric busses hit the streets this summer, first look at the 60-footers

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The first two battery electric buses have arrived, a step toward clean energy for the Med City and Rochester Public Transit.
Last week two 60-foot electric buses were delivered to Rochester Public Transit. The buses will be more efficient, with zero emissions running on battery power.
They will operate on RPT busiest routes, the park and ride routes.
Communications Coordinator for the City of Rochester, Nick Lemmer says these buses represent an opportunity to understand what role electric buses will play in RPT’s service moving forward.
“These vehicles will really be an entirely new step forward in terms of passenger experience and overall opportunity in terms of bottom line and impact on our environment," says Lemmer.
The buses were secured through the Low Emission No Emission federal grant at a cost of about $1.4 million each.
These first 2 battery electric buses in the fleet are also RPT’s largest buses.
Lemmer says with a capacity of 120 passengers - it's almost double what the 40-foot busses can hold.
“The higher capacity means that we will have to make fewer trips - and that also reduces impact both on the environment and the cost to our bottom line,” he adds.
The buses are under inspection and testing and are expected to be in service this summer.