Rochester Public Transit adds two electric transit buses

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Rochester Public Transit has a couple of new electric transit buses. These two new electric transit buses are very similar to the pair of electric transit buses RPT received last year. Depending on the conditions, these electric transit buses can travel about a hundred and fifty miles before needing a recharge. RPT also said they hold more passengers than RPT's other transit buses, which means fewer travelers will be forced to stand on busy trips. A portion of the cost of these less noisy vehicles is covered by a grant from the Federal Transit Administration's Low or No Emission Vehicle Program.
“Public transit vehicles are on the road several hours each day putting on many, many miles, so the more that we can do to convert our fleet to a greener energy source, the more we can help to remove some of those gasses-those emissions from the atmosphere," Nick Lemmer, one of RPT's communications coordinators, said.
RPT already has charging stations in place for these new vehicles. After testing, certification, and licensing, the new electric transit buses will start serving RPT's park-and-ride facilities at peak times.