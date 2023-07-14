Rochester Public Transit adds two electric transit buses

 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has extended an Air Quality
Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is
expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
category.

* WHERE...Southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Through noon Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, may
experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Smoke from wildfires in Alberta and British Columbia
will move south across Minnesota following a cold front on Friday.
The sinking air associated with the cold front will push smoke
elevated in the atmosphere down to the surface. This will result in
poor air quality. Air quality will gradually improve on Saturday
with gradual clearing across Minnesota from north to south. This
alert may need to be locally extended depending on how fast the
smoke dissipates.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.
Keep windows closed to prevent smoke from getting indoors.

&&

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air;
Quality Advisory for Particulates...in effect until noon CDT Sunday.;

The Advisory will be in effect for all counties in Wisconsin;
including Taylor, Clark, Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse,;
Monroe, Juneau, Adams, Vernon, Crawford, Richland, and Grant.;

Concentrations of Particulates may approach or exceed unhealthy;
standards. At this level of Particulates exposure...Members of;
sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public;
is not likely to be affected.;

For additional information...please visit Wisconsin DNR Air quality;
Web site at http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/airquality

Rochester Public Transit adds two electric transit buses

  Updated
  • 0

The new members of the fleet will be during park-and-ride at peak times.

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Rochester Public Transit has a couple of new electric transit buses. These two new electric transit buses are very similar to the pair of electric transit buses RPT received last year. Depending on the conditions, these electric transit buses can travel about a hundred and fifty miles before needing a recharge. RPT also said they hold more passengers than RPT's other transit buses, which means fewer travelers will be forced to stand on busy trips. A portion of the cost of these less noisy vehicles is covered by a grant from the Federal Transit Administration's Low or No Emission Vehicle Program.

“Public transit vehicles are on the road several hours each day putting on many, many miles, so the more that we can do to convert our fleet to a greener energy source, the more we can help to remove some of those gasses-those emissions from the atmosphere," Nick Lemmer, one of RPT's communications coordinators, said.

RPT already has charging stations in place for these new vehicles. After testing, certification, and licensing, the new electric transit buses will start serving RPT's park-and-ride facilities at peak times.

