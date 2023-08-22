 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 110. For the Excessive
Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values
up to 100 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and southwest and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 9 PM CDT
Wednesday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Wednesday
evening through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Rochester Public Transit activates ‘cool place to be’ program

  • 0

Rochester Public Transit has activated its " A Cool Place to Be" program.

ROCHESTER, Minn.-When the National Weatehr Service declares a heat advisory or excessive heat warning, RPT activates their program to help keep Med City residents and visitors cool.

The objectives of the program are to help people get away from the heat when they need to and to show compassion to those in need.

City of Rocester communications coordinator Nick Lemmer says that the program has been popular when its activated. Lemmer says, “I spoke with a driver just yesterday who told me that he can tell that many times when people board requesting the fare free ride that he can tell they're in distress. He said you can really tell that they need to be in a cool place and this is a good option for them.”

If you need a ‘cool place to be’ during the excessive heat, hop on a bus and let the driver know. Ask the driver about the route when you get on so you don’t get lost.

 

