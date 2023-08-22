Rochester Public Transit activates ‘cool place to be’ program

ROCHESTER, Minn.-When the National Weatehr Service declares a heat advisory or excessive heat warning, RPT activates their program to help keep Med City residents and visitors cool.
The objectives of the program are to help people get away from the heat when they need to and to show compassion to those in need.
City of Rocester communications coordinator Nick Lemmer says that the program has been popular when its activated. Lemmer says, “I spoke with a driver just yesterday who told me that he can tell that many times when people board requesting the fare free ride that he can tell they're in distress. He said you can really tell that they need to be in a cool place and this is a good option for them.”
If you need a ‘cool place to be’ during the excessive heat, hop on a bus and let the driver know. Ask the driver about the route when you get on so you don’t get lost.