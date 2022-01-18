 Skip to main content
Rochester Public Schools will not mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for staff

  • Updated
  • 0
2020 graduation rate for Rochester public schools exceeds state average

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Rochester Public Schools says it will not require district employees get a COVID-19 vaccination at this time.

The school district says it will resume contact tracing when it is planned for students to return to in-class learning on January 31 and will mandate 10 days of isolation for people who test positive for COVID-19 and five days of quarantine for anyone who is unvaccinated and comes in close contact with someone who is infected with the coronavirus.

These policies were presented during Tuesday night’s meeting of the Rochester School Board.

The district will also begin a staggered roll-out of its “Test to Stay” program on February 14.  Rochester Public Schools says that is its longer-term strategy to allow unvaccinated students to remain in school even if they are in close contact with someone who has been infected, as long as the students have not tested positive themselves and show no symptoms of COVID-19.

