Rochester Public Schools will close on December 22nd

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Rochester Public Schools (RPS) is getting a jump on things by cancelling classes for Thursday before an impending winter storm even arrives.
Heavy snow is forecast to begin falling Wednesday with blizzard conditions possible Thursday and Friday. That has led RPS to announce on Tuesday a complete school district closure for Thursday. That means:
- School Age Child Care (SACC) will be closed.
- All PAIIR, Preschool Age Child Care (PACC), Preschool, and Community Education daytime and evening classes, for early childhood, youth, adults, and adults with exceptional abilities are canceled.
- Hawthorne Education Center is closed.
- All community building rentals are canceled.
- All Professional Growth Academy classes are canceled.
- All after school activities and athletics on Thursday are canceled.
- All RPS buildings will be closed.
- No supper meals will be provided.
RPS says it is currently monitoring the status of activities for Wednesday afternoon and evening.