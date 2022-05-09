Rochester Public Schools trying to find more diverse teachers

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Rochester Public Schools is looking to add more diversity to its staff and they're launching a new initiative to make it happen.
Starting this summer, the district is focusing on recruitment support for teachers of color.
According to Superintendent Dr. Kent Pekel only 4.4 percent of licensed teachers are persons of color. Dr. Pekel says its critical for all students to learn from teachers with diverse backgrounds.
"A series of recent studies have shown that if a student of color has just one African American teacher, the benefits for them over the course of outcomes over the course of their career is really just extraordinary. In some ways that is hard to understand but if you think about it it really re-frames school
Teacher Natalia Benjamin says adding more diverse teachers will improve student interactions and set them up for success.
"As the staff in schools can represent the community where we live, our students will feel more part of this school and that there's the ability to just integrate the home environment into the school environment."
The district will share the plan with the school board on June 21. Pekel is predicting they will vote for it since they've been supportive of the idea.
RPS plans on launching targeted outreach programs to colleges to recruit more diverse teachers