Rochester Public Schools to introduce new environmental science course

Weather Alert

...Snow-Covered and Slippery Roads Reported across the Region... .During the afternoon, snow totals primarily ranged from 1 to 3 inches. The snow will continue to fall tonight with the highest totals occurring this evening. Additional snow totals will range from 1 to 4 inches with the highest totals in western Wisconsin. Snowfall totals are expected to range from 3 to 7 inches, with some locally higher amounts possible. Several slide-offs and accidents have been reported late this afternoon and early evening. If traveling tonight, slow down and allow extra distance between you and the vehicle in front of you. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches. Total snowfall will range from 4 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and southwest Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. In Iowa, visit 511ia.org for road conditions. In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin, visit 511wi.gov for road conditions. &&