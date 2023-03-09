Rochester Public Schools to introduce new environmental science course

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Public Schools is planning to add a new environmental science course to its high schools.
Recent changes to state science standards are influencing a push to redesign Rochester Public Schools' science curriculum. This new course would put emphasis on environmental and space education.
The course would bring ideas across the science spectrum together through a 3-dimensional learning model. This includes crosscutting concepts from different subjects like biology, physics, chemistry and engineering to form a broad scope of understanding environmental studies.
"This new course really can focus on our environment and the formation of the earth, as well as some space dynamics as well," said Kyle Casper, teacher in the office of academics science and math focus at Rochester Public Schools.
One goal of the district is to explore different methods of learning and the effect these have in its classrooms.
"What we really want to do is make sure we tie it to our local environment here in Rochester - and so the environmental course, as it continues to build, will feature a lot of those components," Casper said.
The class would be required for ninth graders in all RPS high schools in order to accommodate the new state education standards.
“One thing you might see in a new science class is less teacher[s] giving information and more of students generating questions, talking to each other about the topic," said Heather Willman, principal on special assignment for secondary curriculum at Rochester Public Schools.
These changes are expected to take effect during the fall term of 2024.