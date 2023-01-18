Rochester Public Schools to add a sixth school resource officer

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Public School Board approved the addition of a sixth school resource officer during its board meeting Tuesday night.
The approval followed much discussion surrounding the importance of school resource officers, the roles that they have in schools, and the value that they offer to the district.
One large reason for the approval is the expanding size of the school district's population, including the opening of its most recent Dakota Middle School.
A topic brought up during the discussion that many wondered about is what these officers provide beyond simply patrolling the hallways, including building connections with students, providing education and strategies for managing conflicts, and serving as someone that students can confide in.
"Our first job is education, so that has to fit," said Dr. Kent Pekel, superintendent of Rochester Public Schools. "But the idea that we're not leaving it to an incident to introduce an SRO to a student, we're helping them understand the role."
There are even sessions that are held by SROs to inform about their role for students to better understand and feel comfortable with their presence.
"If you have a systematic approach for all kids to get to know the SRO and understand the role, you're partly mitigating the idea that only certain kids are being stopped in the hallway," Pekel said.
The final vote was 4-3 in favor of adding a new student resource officer. With six officers available, all three high schools will have their own dedicated officers. Then, the four middle schools within the district will be delegated two resource officers that will move between schools.
Phoenix Academy, an RPS special education school, will also have its own SRO.
Moving forward, the city of Rochester and RPS will work together to determine the best candidate for the role.