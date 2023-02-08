Rochester Public Schools' teacher frustrated over new budget cuts

ROCHESTER, Minn.-A teacher at Mayo High School in Rochester said his colleagues are upset over upcoming budget cuts that were approved at a school board meeting on Tuesday.
The Rochester Public School Board approved $14 million dollars in budget cuts for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year, which will result in less staff and increased class sizes.
Jake Johnson, a math teacher at Mayo High School, said he understands why the cuts are needed but that teachers are still frustrated over the decision.
"Quite honestly it hurts and it is wearing on people when we feel like the amount the work that we put in to try to give our kids a world class education during the pandemic and since then has been really tiring and really difficult," Johnson said.
Going forward, Johnson said he hopes the budget cuts will have a minimal impact on students.
"I guess my hope is that the decision makers can find a way to keep the cuts as far away from students as possible. That our families and students that have the most need, that impact would be minimized as much as possible," Johnson said.
The board will vote on a final budget on June 20.