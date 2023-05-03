Rochester Public Schools superintendent reflects on possible grading system changes

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Public Schools superintendent Dr. Kent Pekel voiced his views and laid out a timeline for potential changes to the district's current grading system at the school board's Tuesday night meeting.
RPS uses a grading system called Grading For Learning, but some concerns are being voiced surrounding the system and how it really measures a student's progress and success.
Grading For Learning is a practice utilized throughout the district which focuses on mastering specific learning targets.
However, when Dr. Pekel spoke before the school board Tuesday night, he shared thoughts about how the system could change for weighing a student's success - including "non-academic" factors like attendance and participation.
Pekel also spoke to the current format of retaking tests, citing that there needs to be more restrictions in order for students to truly learn compared to the liberal protocols that are in place at this time.
A four-page memo published by Dr. Pekel this week included the following statement:
"To allow a student to retake a test when they have not done the work that was intended to prepare them for the test disincentivizes valuable effort. While I think that giving students the opportunity to retake a major test is appropriate, I also think the opportunity for retakes needs to be bounded and implemented in ways that are educationally beneficial for students and realistic for teachers." - Dr. Kent Pekel.
The district will survey teachers and administrators about their views on Grading For Learning this spring before final changes are discussed and put into effect for the 2023-2024 school year.