Rochester Public Schools shuts down district-wide internet connection

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Rochester Public Schools (RPS) says it discovered “irregular activity” on its computer network Thursday and shut down district-wide internet connection to review and address the issue.
RPS says technology staff are working with third-party cybersecurity experts to conduct a detailed examination of RPS systems and data. While that is happening, students and staff will not be able to access their RPS Google accounts. Phones in school district buildings are also not working.
RPS says it will provide an update on the situation no later than Sunday evening.