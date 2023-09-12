Rochester Public Schools receives $50,000 grant from MnDOT

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Rochester Public Schools received $50,000 from the Safe Routes to School grant from the Minnesota Department of Transportation. Rochester Public Schools plans to use the grant to purchase a fleet of fat tire bikes and equipment to teach students how to ride bikes.
The goal for RPS is to have more students walk or bike to school safely instead of riding the bus.
RPS Safe Routes to School coordinator Dustin Morrow says, "It's hard to ask kids to bike to school if a high percentage of them, higher than what you may think like don't even feel comfortable riding a bike, the rules of the road, bike maintenance, just to pump up a tire, you know that stuff isn't even being taught at those younger ages."
While RPS has regular bikes available for students in 3rd through 5th grade to learn on, these fat tire bikes will be made available for middle schools to use when teaching students to ride. With a number of students who may not have had a chance to learn how to ride a bike before, learning in school will be an advantage.
He says, "They need help from either being able to balance, to even pedaling, they may need every step or they may just not have the confidence so they need to ride around a parking lot for a couple days."
From seeing how the elementary students have reacted to being able to ride bikes, Morrow says that he can’t wait to see the happy faces that middle schoolers will have with the opportunity to learn.