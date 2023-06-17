Rochester Public Schools puts open gym survey online

ROCHESTER, Minn. – How should Rochester Public Schools (RPS) use open gym time during the 2023-2034 school year?
That’s what the school district wants to know and it’s working with the City of Rochester to get feedback from the public. A digital Polco survey is now open and community members are encouraged to respond. The results of the survey will be used with feed from other community engagement to decide day, time, location, and use of open gymnasiums.
The Rochester City Council recently approved up to $50,000 for open gym opportunities and details will be shared with the public before the start of the 2023-2024 school year.
The survey is open until June 20.