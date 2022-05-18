Rochester Public Schools partners with Think Bank to provide budgeting and finance techniques

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Wednesday 350 students from Century, John Marshall, and Mayo High Schools participated in Think Bank’s ‘Finance Camp’ to help them better understand budgeting and planning for the future.
Students had the opportunity to simulate a monthly budgeting experience.
They started by choosing a career then going from booth to booth making monthly budgeting decisions - from housing, transportation, food and clothing costs, entertainment, and insurance.
Personal finance and business teacher at Century, Ann Pagel hopes this interactive simulation can help students gain real world experience.
“We talk about budgeting in personal finance, however this experience gives students the opportunity to walk around making a decision versus us saying 'This is how much things cost,’ they can actually see ‘Wow that's really more than I thought it was and that has a really big impact on my monthly budget,’” she explains.
John Marshall senior, Manal Assoula says these are important skills to have going into mechanical engineering.
“I think that doing it earlier is really helpful and getting this simulation really helps because I'm able to understand it more clearly. Especially if I’m going out into college, into the real world, so I’m glad I took this class,” she says.
“Houses are expensive… I'm about to go buy a car and I'm kind of scared because I've never bought a car even though I'm 18,” she adds. “When I actually go off into the future and do it, I'm able to do that on my own without any help.”
Think Bank, Customer Support manager Brett Demers, says, “It’s okay to ask questions if you're unsure about something. We have resources available whether it's the community around you or banking professionals, we’re all here to help provide a lending hand and I hope that they get that out of this as well.”
This is the third year Rochester Public Schools partnered with the Think Bank Finance Camp.