Rochester Public Schools offers free meal kits for families during distance learning

Weather Alert

...Bitter Wind Chills Wednesday Morning Northern Iowa... .Bitter cold air with temperatures around zero degrees over northern Iowa with quickening, gusty winds will create wind chill values less than 20 below zero early Wednesday morning. The winds may also create shallow blowing and drifting snow in open, rural areas, which could cause slick spots on roadways. Additional bitter cold nights are forecast Thursday and Friday mornings. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...North Central Iowa. * WHEN...From 3 AM to noon CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures and wind chills Thursday and Friday mornings will be even lower than Wednesday morning. Late tonight into Wednesday, shallow blowing and drifting snow will be possible, especially in rural, open areas, and may create slick spots on roadways. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&