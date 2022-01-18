Rochester Public Schools offers free meal kits for families during distance learning

ROCHESTER, Minn. - RPS is offering free meal kits during distance learning.
On Wednesday, January 19th from 11:00 am – 2:00 pm at Olmsted County fairgrounds, families may pick up one free meal kit per child enrolled in Rochester Public Schools.
They ask that you enter at 16th Street and Arena Drive SE. Proceed North to Building #35.
No pre-registration or paperwork is required.
Meal Kits will consist of heat-and-serve and ready-to-eat entrees, fruits, vegetables and milk. Instructions for storage/preparation are available here.