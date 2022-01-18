 Skip to main content
...Bitter Wind Chills Wednesday Morning Northern Iowa...

.Bitter cold air with temperatures around zero degrees over
northern Iowa with quickening, gusty winds will create wind chill
values less than 20 below zero early Wednesday morning. The winds
may also create shallow blowing and drifting snow in open, rural
areas, which could cause slick spots on roadways. Additional
bitter cold nights are forecast Thursday and Friday mornings.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
25 below zero.

* WHERE...North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures and wind chills Thursday and
Friday mornings will be even lower than Wednesday morning. Late
tonight into Wednesday, shallow blowing and drifting snow will
be possible, especially in rural, open areas, and may create
slick spots on roadways.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Rochester Public Schools offers free meal kits for families during distance learning

ROCHESTER, Minn. - RPS is offering free meal kits during distance learning.

On Wednesday, January 19th from 11:00 am – 2:00 pm at Olmsted County fairgrounds, families may pick up one free meal kit per child enrolled in Rochester Public Schools. 

They ask that you enter at 16th Street and Arena Drive SE. Proceed North to Building #35. 

No pre-registration or paperwork is required. 

Meal Kits will consist of heat-and-serve and ready-to-eat entrees, fruits, vegetables and milk. Instructions for storage/preparation are available here

 

