Rochester Public Schools looking to shake up school start times

ROCHESTER, Minn. - If you've got students in the Rochester public school district, get ready for a schedule change.
RPS is considering a major shakeup in start times for all grade levels which
would take effect during the 2024-25 school year.
The possible new schedule would see elementary schools start at 7:55 and end at 2:15, with middle schools going from 8:35 to 3:15, and high schools from 8:50 to 3:30.
According to studies done by RPS, younger children experience peak learning times early in the day, while teenagers are more successful with a later start.
In addition, the new start will work better for parents working 9-to-5 jobs dropping off their children.
Dr. Kent Pekel, the district superintendent, says these changes should equally benefit students of all ages.
"The needs of our littlest, youngest learners was bumping up against the needs of our oldest learners," he said. "Both academically and in terms of extracurriculars and jobs and care for younger siblings which a lot of our high school students do."
Dr. Pekel also noted changes to the district's complex transportation system are a must if RPS is to implement the new start times, though he doesn't expect the transportation budget to increase from the efforts.
The school board will be revisiting the new start times at its June 6th meeting and could vote for a new transportation plan at a later date before December 1st.