Rochester Public Schools looking to shake up school start times

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 AM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups category.

* WHERE...Southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 8 AM CDT today through 6 AM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults,
may experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

A band of very heavy ground-level smoke from wildfires in northern
Alberta and Saskatchewan is currently moving along a cold front in
northwestern Minnesota. The smoke will continue to move south and
east and eventually impact the entire state of Minnesota. The smoke
should clear rapidly overnight into Friday morning.

Fine particle levels are expected to reach the orange AQI category,
a level considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, across
southeastern, northeastern, and far east central Minnesota. This
area includes Rochester and Winona. In the orange area, sensitive
groups should avoid prolonged time outdoors.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

For information on current air quality conditions in your area;
and to sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert;
notifications by email, text message, phone, or the Minnesota Air;
mobile app, visit https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/current-air-;
quality.

You can find additional information about health and air;
quality at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/why-you-should-care-air-;
quality-and-health.

Rochester Public Schools looking to shake up school start times

  • Updated
  • 0
Rochester Public Schools Logo

Rochester Public Schools is considering changes to school start times for the 2024-25 school year

ROCHESTER, Minn. - If you've got students in the Rochester public school district, get ready for a schedule change.

RPS is considering a major shakeup in start times for all grade levels which

would take effect during the 2024-25 school year.

The possible new schedule would see elementary schools start at 7:55 and end at 2:15, with middle schools going from 8:35 to 3:15, and high schools from 8:50 to 3:30.

According to studies done by RPS, younger children experience peak learning times early in the day, while teenagers are more successful with a later start.

In addition, the new start will work better for parents working 9-to-5 jobs dropping off their children.

Dr. Kent Pekel, the district superintendent, says these changes should equally benefit students of all ages.

"The needs of our littlest, youngest learners was bumping up against the needs of our oldest learners," he said. "Both academically and in terms of extracurriculars and jobs and care for younger siblings which a lot of our high school students do."

Dr. Pekel also noted changes to the district's complex transportation system are a must if RPS is to implement the new start times, though he doesn't expect the transportation budget to increase from the efforts.

The school board will be revisiting the new start times at its June 6th meeting and could vote for a new transportation plan at a later date before December 1st.

