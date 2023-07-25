Rochester Public Schools looking to invest $10 million dollars into technology throughout the district

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The school district has a list of ten priorities revolving around technology to advance the Rochester Public Schools like improving cybersecurity, school safety, and access to technology.
Rght now, the school district is paying for its technology by using its general funds. Rochester Public Schools now wants to use a tax levy to fund the district’s technology, which would free up about seven million dollars in the general funds. This means the school district could use the seven million dollars to invest in other aspects of student’s learning.
Don't necessarily think about this as a world many of us have legitimate concerns about with kids and social media. That's not what were talking about here. Were talking about programs that find out what a kid understands about sounding out a word or solving a fraction and then helps them accelerate that learning," said Superintendent, Dr. Kent Pekel.
Coming off the cybersecurity security attack in April, the ten million dollars will help bolster its protection and prevent future cyberattacks. The funding would allow Rochester Public Schools to place cameras in and outside of school buildings and use artificial intelligence to monitor for weapons.
The superintendent says upgrading its technology will enhance student’s connection to learning.
"It's an investment to really light a fire under our academic agenda and so while the dollars specifically are devoted to technology, that's going to enhance our ability to teach reading, that's going to enhance our ability to help kids develop plans post secondary education and a career," said Pekel.
Rochester Public School Board will vote next Tuesday whether or not to put the proposal on the city’s ballot for the upcoming election in November.