Rochester Public Schools is providing free summer meals to students

ROCHESTER, Minn.-It can be hard for some kids to get access to food when school's over. Luckily, Rochester Public Schools' summer meal program is back. Several schools in the Rochester area are part of the program. One of the participating schools includes Sunset Terrace Elementary. The school, along with several others, will offer free meals to children this summer. Adults can also get meals there for $5 or less. The meals are prepared and served by RPS staff. Terry Czeck, the school's kitchen lead, said he feels good about helping the kids.
“It’s very rewarding cuz-see the same kids come through throughout the school year and then see them through the summer. Just nice to be able to help out…make a…make their day a little bit better," Czeck said.
Your kid doesn't have to be attending a school in the Rochester area in order to get free meals.