Rochester Public Schools is looking to hire multiple positions

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Public Schools is looking to hire people passionate about working with kids.
Tuesday the district held a hiring event at Willow Creek Middle School.
RPS is seeking to hire teachers, educational support professionals, student nutrition staff, maintenance professionals, substitute teachers, speech language pathologists, technology professionals, and licensed school nurses.
Willie Tipton, RPS Equity Coordinator with Student Services and Human Resources says, “When you're working with the magnitude of people we're working with on a daily basis, you want to make sure that you have the best professionals in line keeping students and staff safe.”
He says they are looking for people that love to work with students and willing to make a difference in their lives.
“Students are our future and we want what's best for them so we want to put the best people in front of them as possible. In order for them to have success so that they can exceed beyond all expectations in life,” Tipton adds.
RPS is hoping to have staff ready for students in September. RPS plans to have more hiring events throughout the summer. Stay up to date on their social media and website.