Rochester Public Schools holds first hiring event of the summer

RPS Hiring Event

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Public Schools held its first hiring event of the summer Thursday.

The district is hoping to fill spots in more than a dozen departments before school begins this fall.

The event was open to anyone in the community. Job openings include math and science teachers, special education and speech pathologists, and maintenance and transportation workers. These positions are some of the highest needs in the district.

By the end of the event, 90 potential candidates had stopped by for an interview.

Willie Tipton, Rochester Public School's equity coordinator, says the district is making diversity a major focus of the hiring process as well.

"We have a very diverse population of students here in Rochester," he said. "We would like for our population of staff to be a reflection of our population of students as we continue to move forward as a district."

RPS is holding two more hiring events on August 1st and August 14th. Those events will also be at the board office.

If you're interested in working for the district but can't make it to the office - you can also schedule a virtual interview online.

For more information on job openings in the school district, you can visit its website.

