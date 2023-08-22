Rochester Public Schools has new app for parents

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Rochester Public Schools recently released a new mobile app. The app can be downloaded on Android and Apple devices. Families who use the app will be able to see staff directories, learn what their kids might be eating for breakfast and lunch, and receive district news as well as school-specific news. Families will also be able to learn about upcoming events like school board meetings and sporting events. They can choose which particular schools they want to receive information about.
“If you think about your day-to-day, you receive information from a lot of different places. A lot of different places are demanding your attention. Our desire with this app was to give parents one place where they can go for information about their child’s school, about the school district, and something that they can have with them, so you always have your phone with you, why not have an app that gives you the information that you want to-to see," Mamisoa Knutson, the director of communications for Rochester Public Schools, said.
You can also enable push notifications to find out about important alerts like school closings. The app can be viewed in different languages such as English, Spanish, and simplified Chinese.