...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 112 expected. For the
Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat index
values up to 100 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and southwest and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 9 PM CDT
Wednesday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Wednesday
evening through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Rochester Public Schools has new app for parents

  • Updated
  • 0

We're told the app can be viewed in different languages including English, Spanish and Simplified Chinese.

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Rochester Public Schools recently released a new mobile app. The app can be downloaded on Android and Apple devices. Families who use the app will be able to see staff directories, learn what their kids might be eating for breakfast and lunch, and receive district news as well as school-specific news. Families will also be able to learn about upcoming events like school board meetings and sporting events. They can choose which particular schools they want to receive information about.

“If you think about your day-to-day, you receive information from a lot of different places. A lot of different places are demanding your attention. Our desire with this app was to give parents one place where they can go for information about their child’s school, about the school district, and something that they can have with them, so you always have your phone with you, why not have an app that gives you the information that you want to-to see," Mamisoa Knutson, the director of communications for Rochester Public Schools, said.

You can also enable push notifications to find out about important alerts like school closings. The app can be viewed in different languages such as English, Spanish, and simplified Chinese.

