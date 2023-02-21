Rochester Public Schools gets $1.9 million for mental health scholarships

ROCHESTER, Minn. - $1.9 million federal dollars have been awarded to Rochester Public Schools (RPS) for a School Based Mental Health Scholars program.
A collaborative effort with Winona State University, the program is aimed at addressing student mental health needs and the lack of qualified providers to meet those needs.
Data from the 2022 Minnesota Student Survey showed that 32% of RPS 11th graders have seriously considered suicide and 11.2% have actually attempted suicide. That is higher than the state average of 26.4% of students seriously considering suicide and 8.8% actually attempting suicide. It is also an increase from 2019, when 26.7% of RPS 11th graders reported seriously considering suicide and 9.4% of RPS 11th graders reporting a suicide attempt.
“We’re aware of, and now have data to prove, that the pandemic and the aftereffects have greatly impacted the mental health of our students, and for most, it’s unfortunately impacted them negatively,” says Rochester Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kent Pekel. “This program will help us solidify the steps we are taking in our strategic plan to not only address the mental health needs of our students, but also increase the diversity of staff within Rochester Public Schools.”
The money will be distributed over a five-year period through 2027 for recruitment and retention efforts by providing scholarships, district internship placements, and ongoing supervision and support to incoming masters level social work students at Winona State University.
“The WSU-Master of Social Work Program is excited to partner with RPS in the creation and implementation of the SBMH Scholars program,” says Dr. Alex Espadas, program director of the WSU-Master of Social Work program. “This partnership exemplifies the MSW program’s mission to prepare trauma-informed clinical social workers with the knowledge and expertise to effectively work with clients, for example, K-12 students and their families.”
RPS says up to thirty scholarships will be awarded during the five-year project. For current Rochester Public Schools employees, this project provides funding that may allow them to maintain their current employment status and wages while fulfilling university degree requirements. It will also provide scaffolded funding for the addition of at least four state credentialed school social work staff over five years (approximately a 10% increase from current year).
“RPS offers a variety of excellent support for student and staff mental health, but having these additional credentialed staff will only further benefit our students,” says Koni Grimsrud, director of Student Services at RPS.