Rochester Public Schools ending mask mandate on March 7

ROCHESTER, Minn. – As of March 7, masks will no longer be required at most Rochester Public Schools buildings.
The Board of Education approved that change at its Tuesday meeting, moving to a policy where masks will be “strongly recommended” but only mandated at school buildings where 5% of the students and staff who attend or work in facility test positive for Covid-19 during a weekly COVID reporting period.
Currently, no schools or other facilities within Rochester Public Schools meet that 5% threshold.
This policy change was recommended to the Board of Education by Interim Superintendent Kent Pekel. You can read his recommendation by clicking here.