 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rochester Public Schools ending mask mandate on March 7

  • 0
Rochester Public Schools New.jpg

ROCHESTER, Minn. – As of March 7, masks will no longer be required at most Rochester Public Schools buildings. 

The Board of Education approved that change at its Tuesday meeting, moving to a policy where masks will be “strongly recommended” but only mandated at school buildings where 5% of the students and staff who attend or work in facility test positive for Covid-19 during a weekly COVID reporting period. 

Currently, no schools or other facilities within Rochester Public Schools meet that 5% threshold. 

This policy change was recommended to the Board of Education by Interim Superintendent Kent Pekel.  You can read his recommendation by clicking here