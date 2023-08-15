Rochester Public Schools changing teacher's grading policy

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Public Schools is changing its grading policy by including quizzes, homework, and participation factor in the final grading.
Before this policy change, teachers determined student's final grades by final tests, projects, and presentations. With the new grading system, teachers now have the flexibility to include quizzes, homework, and other formative assessments up 30% of a student's grade.
Teachers can also no longer allow the number of absences and tardies to impact a student's grade. Rochester Public Schools believes this will motivate more students to complete their homework since more assignments will be graded.
"For some kids they are like the energizer bunnies in school. They're gonna raise their hand and talk, but for other students knowing that my participation is gonna be graded is going top provide an incentive to engage in the learning, which we know will benefit students academically," said Dr. Kent Pekel, Superintendent of Rochester Public Schools
These policy changes are based on feedback from administrators, teachers, and students in the district.