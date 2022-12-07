 Skip to main content
...Hazardous travel from wintry weather Thursday into Thursday
night...

.A broad swath of precipitation will overspread the state by
Thursday afternoon and evening. Temperatures near to below
freezing will favor wintry precipitation types over north central
and into west central Iowa. The bulk of the snowfall
accumulations are expected across the north where up to around 4
inches may fall by the time the system clears out early Friday.
This will create areas of hazardous travel conditions due to slick
and covered roads along with visibility reductions. Just to the
south and west a glaze of ice mixed in with the snow or sleet is
possible. This would lead to slick conditions especially on
elevated surfaces, however the extent of the impacts are uncertain
due to temperatures close to freezing.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THURSDAY
TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of
an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of north central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 3 PM Thursday to 9 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Rochester Public Schools celebrates opening of new pool at Century High School

  • Updated
  • 0

Century high school had it's ribbon cutting ceremony for it's new pool. Rochester Public Schools Superintendent Kent Pekel hopes the new pool will expand water safety learning.

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Members of the Rochester Public School Board and other RPS staff celebrated the grand opening of Century High School's new pool with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday. 

The pool was the last item to be constructed from the district's 2019 referendum.

The Rochester Swim Club said in a statement to KIMT that the group is looking forward to using the aquatic facility for swimming lessons. 

"The Rochester Swim Club is excited for this new pool to be able to offer practice and swim lessons for all. Our priority is to use the Century Pool to continue our free lessons for community members throughout the school year, not just in the summer. Our goal is to have an opportunity for ALL kids to learn to swim in Rochester," CEO Autumn Kappes said. 

RPS' Superintendent Kent Pekel said he hopes the new pool introduce more people to swimming. 

"Swimming is an amazing sport because you can do it your whole life. The barrier to entry is very low, you need a swimsuit and so we would love to see more people swimming and I would say in a lot of communities there have been efforts to have more people from communities to have people who have not historically swum as often. Communities of color and people that are new to the country, I would love to see that thing happen here in Rochester, too," Pekel said.

Pekel added the district will need to decide in the near future whether to keep pools at Willow Creek and Kellogg Middle School open. 

