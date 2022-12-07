Rochester Public Schools celebrates opening of new pool at Century High School

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Members of the Rochester Public School Board and other RPS staff celebrated the grand opening of Century High School's new pool with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday.
The pool was the last item to be constructed from the district's 2019 referendum.
The Rochester Swim Club said in a statement to KIMT that the group is looking forward to using the aquatic facility for swimming lessons.
"The Rochester Swim Club is excited for this new pool to be able to offer practice and swim lessons for all. Our priority is to use the Century Pool to continue our free lessons for community members throughout the school year, not just in the summer. Our goal is to have an opportunity for ALL kids to learn to swim in Rochester," CEO Autumn Kappes said.
RPS' Superintendent Kent Pekel said he hopes the new pool introduce more people to swimming.
"Swimming is an amazing sport because you can do it your whole life. The barrier to entry is very low, you need a swimsuit and so we would love to see more people swimming and I would say in a lot of communities there have been efforts to have more people from communities to have people who have not historically swum as often. Communities of color and people that are new to the country, I would love to see that thing happen here in Rochester, too," Pekel said.
Pekel added the district will need to decide in the near future whether to keep pools at Willow Creek and Kellogg Middle School open.