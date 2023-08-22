Rochester Public Schools aiming to improve special education services this school year

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Public School Board hosted a study session Tuesday evening taking a deep dive into how the school district identifies students for special education.
This school year, the Rochester school district is working towards avoiding mislabeling students as a child with a disability when sometimes all the student needs is more learning support.
Rochester Public Schools is trying to improve general education by incorporating more small groups and one-on-one tutoring in the classroom. This will allow teachers to make more informed decisions when deciding whether or not a student has a learning disability.
The school district Superintendent tells KIMT News 3 that placing the correct kids in special education classes will financially benefit Rochester Public Schools.
"These students are a privilege to serve. They are incredible members of our school community, but they do have additional needs who require very skilled staff to meet," said Dr. Kent Pekel, Superintendent of Rochester Public Schools.