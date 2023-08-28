Rochester Public School students prepare for school

ROCHESTER, Minn.-With students heading back to the classroom, Rochester Public Schools wants parents to know how they can help prepare their kids for the first day.
The first day and week of school can be daunting for students heading back after summer. With new classes and meeting teachers for the first time, students may be feeling overwhelmed.
Not only is heading back to school stressful for kids, it’s also hard on parents who are doing their best to make sue that their kids are prepared.
Elton Hills Elementary school principal Steven Willman says that parents can help make the first day easier by talking about it and planning travel time ahead of the first day.
He says, “I think really making sure you allay any fears or concerns that they might have and that they are going to trusted adults, caring humans that will treat their children well.”