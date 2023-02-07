Rochester Public School District moving forward with budget cuts following board's vote

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester Public School Board unanimously approved a plan to cut around $14 million dollars from its 2023-2024 budget Tuesday night.
Superintendent Kent Pekel said state and federal funding shortfalls, as well as a lag in student enrollment is the reason the cuts are needed.
The district's Chief Administrative Officer John Carlson said the district has grown its staff by nearly 27% in the last decade, compared to 7.3% of student growth during that same time span.
Around $7 million dollars of the cuts will affect vacant and filled teaching positions.
Pekel said the district will start identifying which specific academic areas will be cut starting on Wednesday.
"Literally tomorrow we will start the detailed work within the parameters, if you approve them tonight, of all of working with administrators, with all of our budgets in schools and departments on the specific implications that those parameters have for their budgets and inevitably issues will arise from those conversations that will cause some adjustments in certain places to what those recommendations are," Pekel said.
The board will vote on a final budget for the 2023-2024 school year on June 20.