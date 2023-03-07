Rochester Public School Board to look at other alternatives to school resource officers before voting on new contract

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester Public School Board will have to decide whether to approve a new school resource officer contract with the Rochester Police Department in May.
However, board members want to look at other alternatives to SROs before they vote.
At Tuesday's meeting, board members directed Superintendent Dr. Kent Pekel to bring forward scenarios in which district or contracted staff replace SROs and how it would work with RPD.
Pekel said alternative options to SROs may be more expensive because the district would shoulder all of the cost.
The district and RPD currently share the cost.
Pekel said he recommends a new contract with RPD.
"This is an issue and topic that I wish we did not need to dedicate time to and I wish I did not believe we need to place police officers in our schools. I have reluctantly concluded that we do. So, that my recommendation to you is to renew this contract but I do not make this lightly and I deeply understand the concerns board members have made about this issue and I think they have put us in a much better place than we otherwise be with police in our schools and other districts are," Pekel said.
The school board previously approved the addition of a sixth SRO to Overland Elementary and Dakota Middle School for the remainder of the 2023 contract in Jan.