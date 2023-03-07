 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm With Significant Accumulations Expected...

.A winter storm is set to march across the region bringing heavy
snow with several inches of accumulation Thursday and Thursday
night. Locally, the higher amounts are favored south of
Interstate 94 with inch per hour rates possible Thursday evening.
The snow is slated to begin across locations west of the
Mississippi River in the afternoon, spreading across western
Wisconsin early in the evening. The bulk of the accumulations look
to be wrapping up early Friday morning.

Travel could be severely impacted where the heavier snow falls.
Keep a close eye on the forecast for further refinements in how
much, and where the heavier snow is expected. Be prepared to
delay, alter, or cancel travel plans if conditions warrant it.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 7 to
10 inches possible.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and
southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Rochester Public School Board to look at other alternatives to school resource officers before voting on new contract

  • 0

RPS has until May to approve a new contract.

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester Public School Board will have to decide whether to approve a new school resource officer contract with the Rochester Police Department in May.

However, board members want to look at other alternatives to SROs before they vote.

At Tuesday's meeting, board members directed Superintendent Dr. Kent Pekel to bring forward scenarios in which district or contracted staff replace SROs and how it would work with RPD.

Pekel said alternative options to SROs may be more expensive because the district would shoulder all of the cost. 

The district and RPD currently share the cost. 

Pekel said he recommends a new contract with RPD. 

"This is an issue and topic that I wish we did not need to dedicate time to and I wish I did not believe we need to place police officers in our schools. I have reluctantly concluded that we do. So, that my recommendation to you is to renew this contract but I do not make this lightly and I deeply understand the concerns board members have made about this issue and I think they have put us in a much better place than we otherwise be with police in our schools and other districts are," Pekel said. 

The school board previously approved the addition of a sixth SRO to Overland Elementary and Dakota Middle School for the remainder of the 2023 contract in Jan.

