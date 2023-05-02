Rochester Public School Board presented alternative options to school resource officers

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester Public School Board heard alternatives to school resource officers (SRO) at their board meeting on Tuesday.
In March, the board asked RPS' Superintendent Dr. Kent Pekel to explore other options to SROs.
The three options presented were private police, enhanced security and consultants.
The presenters said the former option would bear more liability on the district if and when something goes wrong, while enhanced security would mean the possibility of use of force because more security equipment would be employed.
Consultants was the option the presenters said Minneapolis Public Schools have went with the last few years.
However, they expressed that an outside partnership is necessary if RPS was to go with this model and would likely mean more money and increased staff size and duties.
RPS Board Member Dr. Jessica Garcia said the information also showed how students and administrators feel about SROs.
"I really appreciate all of the things you shared and you recognized because I think people forget that dialects are a thing in life and it is possible for some people to feel safe in the presence of law enforcement and for others to not feel safe in the presence of law enforcement," Garcia said.
The board has until June 30 to decide whether the district will renew its contract with the Rochester Police Department.