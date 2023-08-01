Rochester Public School Board places a $10 million technology funding request on the ballot for Rochester's upcoming election

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Residents will be voting on whether to direct about ten million dollars toward improving the school district’s technology.
The school board says the funding would ensure every student receives access to a computer or tablet.
The levy would also enhance the district’s cybersecurity and school safety. If approved by the voters of Rochester, security cameras will be placed throughout schools along with new computer software to prevent cyber attacks from happening again, like the one it experienced last April. Rochester Public Schools says the initiative is well-thought-out plan that aligns with their future plans.
"We strongly feel that the work we are doing here is the right work and it is the most planned work that this district has had as long as my kids have been in school. We've been here for over twenty years," said School Board Chair, Cathy Nathan.
If approved, this would increase taxes by about $135 dollars per property owner, depending on the price of the property.