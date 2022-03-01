Rochester Public Library's Seed Library is back for the fourth year in a row

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Public Library is giving those with and without a green thumb a chance to improve their garden.
Rochester Public Library's seed library returned Tuesday for the fourth year in a row.
Organizers proposed the project to RPL in spring of 2018, when they saw a need to expand access for people who want to grow their own food.
This year's library has over 45 varieties of seeds - from squashes to tomatoes.
Volunteer Heidi Kass says there are lots of benefits to gardening.
“It’s really about providing access to seeds so that people can grow their own food, become more self-sufficient, and have greater access to good, healthy choices,” she explains.
Anybody with a library card is eligible to check out 10 packets of seeds. O
Organizers are encouraging people to save seeds and return them as a donation to the library next year.
“I think that the more people that learn how to save seeds and donate - that also helps ensure the future of the seed library and make it more sustainable - so we really encourage people to consider doing that,” Kass adds.
Organizers packaged over 13,000 seeds with nearly 1,400 seed packages checked out in the first three hours.