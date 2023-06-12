Rochester Public Library taking a stand against LGBTQ+ censorship

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Public Library reported recent attempts of people messing with the library's displays of LGBTQ+ books.
According to the American Library Association, over half of the most challenged books last year are LGBTQ+ books.
In celebration of Pride Month, the library set up three displays filled with over 50 queer-related books next to it's entrance. This is the library's largest LGBTQ+ book collection since the library started.
Recently, individuals have been placing unnecessary books on the display and removing books to hide them inside shelves.
The Rochester Public library says they are committed to not censoring books in all forms.
"Every person that comes in our library should be able to say I see myself in this library. I see an item or a book that speaks to me and speaks to what I want to read whether its to read to my children or to read to myself. Everybody should have that experience," said Library Director, Karen Lemke.