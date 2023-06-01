Rochester Public Library kicks off Summer Playlist program

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With summer vacation just around the corner, it's the perfect time for kids to explore, relax, and read a good book.
To make that a reality for kids, the Rochester Public Library is kicking off this year's Summer Playlist event.
The library is now handing out reading logs in six different languages. If you can fill out the entire reading log by 8 p.m. on August 31st, you can win your very own library book bag.
Each grade level has to read for a certain amount of time to color in one cloud or sun on the log. When all 20 are filled, the log is done.
Kids pre-school age and younger will have to read for 15 minutes to earn a cloud, grades K-6 for 30 minutes, and grades 7-12 for an hour. Adults can also participate and will also need to read for an hour.
This year, RPL is also encouraging kids to experience the season, prioritize self-care, and explore nature, books, or hobbies. Heather Acerro, the library's head of youth services says it's important to keep kids reading when they aren't in school.
"We find that kids who spend their summers practicing reading don't have the same learning loss as kids who don't spend time reading over the summer," she said.
Reading logs can be found at the library, the RPL BookBike & ArtCart, the BookMobile, and at the new BookBox at Fire Station 4. Printable versions can also be found here.
The library will also be hosting children's musician Justin Roberts on June 8th at 10:30 to help launch its summer programming.