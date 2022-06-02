Rochester Public Library celebrates Pride with new display and resources

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Public Library is celebrating Pride Month by highlighting books and resources featuring diverse and inclusive characters.
While the library has resources available every day for the LGBTQIA+ community this month they're displaying some of those options to really highlight the materials.
You can find the display near the front desk of the library.
There's also programming like the new Queer Book Club for adults. The head reference of the library Sarah Patalita says she'll be running the event.
She explained, "It will be open to anyone to come in. We're going to read books by, for and about queer people and make some connections."
The club starts on the second Thursday of the month, June 9,a nd will run through the rest of the year.
Patalita says she wants the library to be a welcoming and inclusive space for the whole community.
She added, "We want people to be able to come to the library and make connections to others, make connections to ideas. We have all types of material available, anything people are interested in we have more information on it. We can make connections on the computer, get them online, get them printing. We're here to help people all day long, seven days a week."
You can find more information about the book club here as well as additional resources here.