Rochester private elementary school expanding to new building, adding middle school grade levels

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A Rochester private elementary school is expanding for the 2022-2023 school year. Rochester Arts and Sciences Academy currently instructs roughly 150 students in Pre-K through 5th grade, but that will soon be changing.
RASA currently shares a space with a church on Skyline Dr. SW. It was founded in 2007 by parents who wanted their kids' education to have an emphasis in arts and sciences. In 2011, it was authorized as an International Baccalaureate school. Next school year, it's moving to a new building and beginning the process of adding middle school grades.
"Even though we are a school of about 150 kids right now, the principal knows the first names, everybody really is a community, we know the families. And of course, the education piece. I really feel like what we offer to our kids is the best elementary school and soon to be middle school education in Rochester," says co-vice chair of the RASA board of directors Lindsay Warner. She has two children attending the academy.
After this school year, Rochester Arts and Sciences Academy will move to 2521 Pennington Dr. NW. The building currently houses Rochester Beacon Academy. KIMT News 3 reached out to Rochester Beacon Academy to learn its future plans but has yet to hear back at time of publication.
In the new building, RASA will be expanding into 6th grade in the upcoming school year and adding 7th and 8th grades the following two years after.
"Now, we will be able to offer two floors, 40 thousand square feet of learning space. We'll really be able to spread out so there will be separate rooms for things like Spanish and French and the possibilities of computer labs and science labs," explains Warner.
"One of the things about the International Baccalaureate program is that we encourage the students to really chart their own path forward. So in that spirit, they are excited, they are making plans, they are thinking about what the space will be like, and we're really planning to involve them and the families wholeheartedly in figuring out how to best utilize our space and how to make it so we provide the education that they expect," says chair Allison Matthews, who also is a parent to two children attending RASA.
Not much physical work needs to be done to the building before RASA students move in.
"The space is really almost ready to go. We'll probably need to paint and just do some things to make it feel like our own, but a lot of the work that we'll be doing is developing our curriculum for 6th grade and making sure that our families feel comfortable and ready and excited to move," adds Matthews.
New families can begin to enroll at Rochester Arts and Sciences Academy for the 2022-2023 school year beginning Feb. 15th. There is space in every class, Pre-K through 6th, for new students. RASA caps its class sizes at 15 students.