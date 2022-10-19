Rochester principal wins national honor

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The principal of Lincoln K-8 District-Wide School has been named one of the nine winners of the Terrel H. Bell Award for Outstanding School Leadership for 2022.
Principal Jim Sonju and his fellow award winners will be honor during the National Blue Ribbon Schools awards ceremony Nov. 3 in Washington.
“We are extremely proud of Principal Sonju and the work he does for Rochester Public Schools,” says Rochester Public Schools Superintendent Kent Pekel. “His leadership is exemplary as is evidenced by this recent award, Lincoln receiving a Blue Ribbon Award, and his years of service to RPS. Jim cares so much about the Lincoln school community that he regularly gets a bit choked up when talking about students, staff, and families of that wonderful school. I love that about him.”
The award is named for the second U.S. secretary of education, Terrel H. Bell, and recognizes school leaders who are committed to education as a powerful and liberating force in people’s lives. It is part of the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program and principals are nominated by their school communities during the final stages of the National Blue Ribbon Schools application process.
“We have an amazing staff and Lincoln K-8 community that do incredible work every day for students,” says Principal Sonju. “I am truly blessed to be a part of such an incredible school, team, and District.”
“As a former principal, I understand the vital role school leaders play in shaping school culture and welcoming learning environments, improving student achievement outcomes, and empowering teachers to meet the needs of their students,” says U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The nine school leaders receiving this year’s Terrel Bell awards have raised the bar for building positive school climates, increasing achievement, and finding creative ways to nurture, engage, and support students, families, educators, and school staff. At a time when principals and other school leaders face many challenges, from addressing students’ unmet mental health needs to accelerating their academic recovery from the pandemic, the Department of Education is proud to recognize the essential work they do each day.”